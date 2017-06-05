Signs to look for when boarding your dog

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When you and your family go on vacation, some hotels won’t allow pets.

If it comes to a boarding situation, there are options in the area.

When choosing a kennel, there are signs to look out for when making your initial phone calls.

For starters, if they don’t allow you to look around the facility, it often means it’s not clean or they’re hiding something they don’t want you to see.

If the facility smells bad or has any type of odor, more than likely, it’s not clean enough for your dog.

One expert told 9 On Your Side that your dog should be excited to go to the facility, as should the staff.

If the facility doesn’t ask for medical records, it should raise a red flag immediately.

“Make sure you know where you’re taking your dog,” said Kayla Kramb, a Kennel Technician at Barking Buddies. “Our facility makes it clear that we have strict health regulations. And if a boarding facility doesn’t, that should concern you.”

When dogs aren’t vaccinated, the risk of becoming sick, especially in a boarding situation, greatly increases.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s