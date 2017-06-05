Signs to look for when boarding your dog

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When you and your family go on vacation, some hotels won’t allow pets.

If it comes to a boarding situation, there are options in the area.

When choosing a kennel, there are signs to look out for when making your initial phone calls.

For starters, if they don’t allow you to look around the facility, it often means it’s not clean or they’re hiding something they don’t want you to see.

If the facility smells bad or has any type of odor, more than likely, it’s not clean enough for your dog.

One expert told 9 On Your Side that your dog should be excited to go to the facility, as should the staff.

If the facility doesn’t ask for medical records, it should raise a red flag immediately.

“Make sure you know where you’re taking your dog,” said Kayla Kramb, a Kennel Technician at Barking Buddies. “Our facility makes it clear that we have strict health regulations. And if a boarding facility doesn’t, that should concern you.”

When dogs aren’t vaccinated, the risk of becoming sick, especially in a boarding situation, greatly increases.