Ruling leaves no one on merged NC elections, ethics board

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new panel with no members is supervising North Carolina’s elections, ethics, lobbying and other duties.

The changes under way Monday are part of a new state law that a three-judge panel last week cleared to take effect.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said he would appeal in hopes of blocking the law that takes away a chunk of his authority over managing elections.

But state elections board attorney Josh Lawson wrote Cooper’s legal adviser Monday that the court ruling means that the old decision-making body is extinct and a new one has no members until Cooper appoints some.

The new elections, ethics and campaign finance board would have an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, but a Republican would be its head during presidential election years.