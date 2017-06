GREENVILLE, NC-(WNCT)- City of Greenville officials are asking for public input as part of a study of parking in the Uptown area.

An electronic survey is available online and will be available until Friday, June 23 at 11:59 P.M

The parking survey takes approximately three minutes to complete, and it is intended to help officials understand the public’s experiences with and perceptions of parking in the area.

