Pitt Co. School Board to vote on changes to uniform policy

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County School Board is expected to vote Monday on proposed changes to the county’s school uniform policy.

Currently, the policy requires students to wear specific a solid-colored polo with no emblems on designs on them. Under the proposed changes, students would be able to wear any solid-colored polo with, or without, small emblems.

“Our board feels as if based on the feedback from the parents, community and students that it’s time to open up the uniform policy,” said Travis Lewis with Pitt County Schools.

Lewis said a lot of feedback stemmed around difficulties finding clothing that matched the policy.

Parents for Public Schools member Aisha Holton said she’s heard a lot of those same comments from other parents.

“Some retailers only sell basic uniforms during the heavier school shopping periods, and of course you know that kids grow during the school year,” Holton said.

The proposed changes would also allow students to wear school spirit attire without getting permission.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s