Pitt Co. School Board to vote on changes to uniform policy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County School Board is expected to vote Monday on proposed changes to the county’s school uniform policy.

Currently, the policy requires students to wear specific a solid-colored polo with no emblems on designs on them. Under the proposed changes, students would be able to wear any solid-colored polo with, or without, small emblems.

“Our board feels as if based on the feedback from the parents, community and students that it’s time to open up the uniform policy,” said Travis Lewis with Pitt County Schools.

Lewis said a lot of feedback stemmed around difficulties finding clothing that matched the policy.

Parents for Public Schools member Aisha Holton said she’s heard a lot of those same comments from other parents.

“Some retailers only sell basic uniforms during the heavier school shopping periods, and of course you know that kids grow during the school year,” Holton said.

The proposed changes would also allow students to wear school spirit attire without getting permission.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.