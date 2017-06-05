Pitt Co. parents to present recommendations to school officials

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of the Parents for Public Schools in Pitt County will present recommendations to school board members during Monday’s meeting.

Kylene Dibble, director of the group, said the recommendations come after a year long process of community discussions. In all, they will present six recommendations of changes they would like to see in county schools.

Those recommendations include the following:

  1. Teach students life skills in school.
  2. Provide more training opportunities for teachers related to discipline and behavior strategies.
  3. Provide students with more books, printed materials and school supplies. They recommend this could be done through various school donation drives during the year.
  4. Provide more volunteer opportunities for parents throughout the year.
  5. Develop teams to help beautify the inside and outside of schools to make them feel more welcoming.
  6. Develop a better marketing strategy to show the benefits of public schools over private and charter schools.

Dibble said the recommendations are being made for the first time after board members said they would like to see what parents want to change. She said in total, more than 500 people weighed in on the recommendations, including more than 300 parents.

She said some of the recommendations will take longer than others to implement.

