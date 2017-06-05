Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office nets 2 on child sex abuse charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been charged with sexually abusing children under the age of 16 after two separate Special Victims Unit investigations by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Harvey Lee Essary Jr., 45, of Scotts Creek Drive in New Bern, was arrested Friday and charged with one felony count of second-degree forcible rape, one felony count of statutory rape, one count child abuse (sexual act) and one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

He was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

In a separate case, Gary James Strachan Jr., 37, of Davis Street in Jacksonville was also arrested Friday and charged with two felony counts of statutory sexual offense with a minor under the age of 16, three felony counts indecent liberties with a child and three felony counts of child abuse (sexual act).

He was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $485,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about either of these incidences may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.