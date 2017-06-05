NCDOT awards contract for Ocracoke, Hatteras passenger ferry

WAVY News Staff Published:

OCRACOKE VILLAGE, N.C. (WAVY) — Residents along the Outer Banks are one step closer to getting passenger ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke Island.

NCDOT recently awarded a $4 million contract to Port Angeles, Washington-based Armstrong Marine Inc. to build a 98-passenger catamaran-style ferry.

The ferry will run between Hatteras and Silver Harbor on Ocracoke’s southern end.

Officials say the ferry should be ready before the summer of 2018.

Interim Ferry Division Director Jed Dixon said in a news release last week, “We are hoping that by this time next year, direct passenger ferry service to Ocracoke Village will be up and running.”

