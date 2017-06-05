Man biking across U.S. to raise money for vets with pets

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Imagine biking 5,000 miles with an 180-pound trailer and a dog behind you.

Sound rough, but for Harold Palmquist, it’s all worth it.

“I’m a U.S. Airforce veteran,” said Palmquist. “I was in during the Gulf War back in 87 to 92.”

With his dog by his side, he learned life doesn’t always turn out the way you plan.

“I got behind in my bills, and I found myself going into the homeless shelter,” Palmquist said.

Scared he would be separated from his dog Daisy, he discovered “Vets & Their Pets.”

“They took care of my dog for me,” said Palmquist. “Gave her a homeless shelter while I was in my homeless shelter.”

Now he wants to bring other veterans the same relief.

“I had a bicycle in California with me,” said Palmquist. “I had my dog. I had the dog crate. I just needed to get a trailer.”

So he set out on a 5,000-mile trip across America to raise money and awareness for Vets & Their Pets.

“(Veterans) have benefits that are open to them, and they’re available to them, but because of their pets they don’t go for it,” said Palmquist.

Palmquist and Daisy spent Monday in Williamston.

“It’s hot and humid,” said Palmquist. “I’m heading north away from the hot and humid.”

So they may not stay long, but no matter where they go the duo is inseparable

While Daisy may not know they’re homeless, Palmquist said she knows they’re making a difference.

“It’s work, but it’s rewarding, and it’s enjoyable, and I’ve never in my past given back to society like I’m doing now,” Palmquist said.

Palmquist’s next stop is Virginia.

He says he’d love for people to follow his journey but more importantly donate to his cause

You can follow Palmquist’s journey here or donate here.