Make it Monday: DIY Treasure Hunt

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As you get ready for summer, you may be looking for ways to keep your kids occupied in the car while traveling or while they’re home from school.

We’re creating a mason jar treasure hunt in this week’s Make it Monday that is sure to keep your kids busy.

This DIY game is low-cost and your kids will have a great time creating it and then playing along.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– a large mason jar

– rice

– small items to fill it with

Ask your kids if they have anything they’d like to contribute, like a small toy car, plastic dinosaur, rock, or spare change.

You can also fill it with things like buttons, safety pins and marbles too.

First, create a list of everything you’re putting in the jar so you can make copies of the list for your kids to cross off as they go on the treasure hunt.

Next, fill about an inch of rice at the bottom of the jar. Then, add a few items. Repeat until the jar is about three-quarters of the way full of rice and items.

The more rice you put in, the harder it will be to find the treasure.

If you’re worried about your kids potentially opening the mason jar, you can add some hot glue to the lid. When you seal it shut, it will stay shut.

Give it a good shake and your kids will spend hours trying to find all the treasure pieces.

This game is best for pre-school, kindergarten or young elementary school-aged children.

