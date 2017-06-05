Jewelry stolen from Pine Knoll Shores auction benefiting vets

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Pine Knoll Shores police are asking for the public’s help after two pieces of jewelry were stolen from a charity auction benefitting veterans.

The town of Pine Knoll Shores was hosting the auction at the North Carolina Aquarium to benefit Hope for the Warriors, a non-profit service organization that provides assistance to combat wounded service members and their families.

Anyone with information can anonymously share it with Pine Knoll Shore police at 252-247-2474.

 

