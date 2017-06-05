Host families needed for foreign exchange students in Pitt. Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you are looking for a new adventure with your family this summer, you may want to consider being a host family for some foreign exchange students.

High school students from France and Spain are coming for a culture-centric program starting the week of June 15 and June 25.

The program is looking for families in Pitt County.

Program director Frederic Fladenmuller said he has helped bring over more than 8,000 students in his time with the program.

He said it is an opportunity beneficial to both the child and the family.

“It’s fun,” said Fladenmuller. “It’s cultural. It’s fun. It’s easy to do. It’s not asking a lot of the host family except to share their life.”

Fladenmuller said he sits down with each family beforehand and matches the children with families through a special process.

Click here for more information on how to apply.