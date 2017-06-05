Greenville man charged with Friday armed robbery

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested in an armed robbery that happened on Jackson Avenue Friday night.

Ian Cox, 36, has been charged with armed robbery, assault by pointing a gun, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and larceny.

Cox walked up to a person standing in their yard, produced a handgun and demanded money, deputies said.

While responding, deputies said they noticed a vehicle matching the description given to the communications center.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said they found a pellet gun and drugs on Cox when the arrested him.

Cox originally got away $100 in cash, deputies said.

He was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center is lieu of $103,000 bail.

