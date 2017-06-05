First Alert Forecast: Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon

SUMMARY: Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible today but cooler weather comes in behind a front mid-week with sunny skies to end the work week. Details:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy this morning with a few passing showers or pop up storm. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the lower to mid 70s inland and mid to upper 70s along the coast. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds with peaks of sun. Showers and storms likely. Highs will be in the 80s. Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, cloud to ground lightning and heavy rainfall. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms takes us through the night and should taper before dawn. It will still be warm, breezy and muggy with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front brings showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday. Cooler weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season is now officially underway. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
80° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
70%
11pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
50%
12am
Tue
73° F
precip:
30%
1am
Tue
72° F
precip:
30%
2am
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
71° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
71° F
precip:
20%
2am
Wed
69° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
68° F
precip:
20%
4am
Wed
67° F
precip:
20%
