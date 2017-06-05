First Alert Forecast: Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon

SUMMARY: Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible today but cooler weather comes in behind a front mid-week with sunny skies to end the work week. Details:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy this morning with a few passing showers or pop up storm. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the lower to mid 70s inland and mid to upper 70s along the coast. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds with peaks of sun. Showers and storms likely. Highs will be in the 80s. Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, cloud to ground lightning and heavy rainfall. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.



TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms takes us through the night and should taper before dawn. It will still be warm, breezy and muggy with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front brings showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday. Cooler weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season is now officially underway. Click here for your tropical update.

