JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A power outage in Onslow County leaves thousands in the dark Monday morning.

Duke Energy reports nearly 2,300 customers are without power.

The online outage center shows the outage happening at 5:40am. Power is expected to be restored by 7:30am.

At this time, Duke Energy hasn’t released the cause for the outage.

