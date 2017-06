KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Counselors and professionals will be on site Tuesday at Rochelle Middle School at 4:30 p.m. for those impacted by the May 31 incident at the Mitchell Wooten housing complex.

It is free and open to the public, including children.

For those who wish to be seen in a private, confidential setting, you can call East Point at 1-800-913-6109 and Port Human Health Services at 252-233-2383