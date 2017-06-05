Coast Guard searches for paddle boarder off Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard and other agencies are looking for an unconfirmed person in the water after a paddle, board, and hat washed ashore on the Outer Banks.

They showed up on the Albemarle Sound side of Kill Devil Hills on Sunday.

Crews responded just after 3 p.m., prompted by 911 calls in Dare County. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast before launching crews of shallow water response boats and a helicopter for the search.

The search is being conducted by the Coast Guard and the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department. Responders are going door-to-door to determine if a person or a paddle board is missing.