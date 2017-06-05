Charles leads ‘Ride with the Voice’ in honor of late daughter

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Veteran East Carolina play-by-play announcer Jeff Charles hosted his annual “Ride with the Voice” on Saturday.

The ride started at Ron Ayers Motorsports and went to Bonner Point in Bath, North Carolina.

“The Ride with the Voice” benefits the Heather A. Purtee Nursing Scholarship at East Carolina. The scholarship honors Jeff’s daughter, Heather, who died in a car accident while a student in the nursing program at East Carolina University

This is the 13th year that Jeff Charles has hosted the ride.