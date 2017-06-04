Week in review: Terror attacks, politics and crime

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here is a look at the top headlines this week.

Thousands of people started their week remembering our fallen veterans for Memorial Day and the reason behind the holiday.

“It’s the veterans; it’s the ones that have gone before us that can’t be forgotten ever,” said Greenville Memorial Day ceremony, Felicea Catapano.

Tiger Woods is under fire once again as his mug shot and news of a DUI rose to the headlines.

Police said he failed a roadside sobriety test and took him to jail but they confirm there was no alcohol in his system.

President Trump kept his promise from his campaign trail by withdrawing the US participation in the Paris climate accord

Back in the east, a double shooting left two people dead in Kinston

Police found 18-year-old Donald Girtley Jr dead at the scene and 23-year-old Demone Nesbitt died on the way to the hospital.

Kinston police chief Alonzo Jaynes said, Goldsboro police assisted in the arrest of a 15-year-old.

Angel Howard, the mother of victim Donald Girtley Junior said, she’s having a hard time understanding why her son’s life was taken much too soon.

In Greenville, 22-year-old Johnavan Spell was charged with killing his four month old daughter.

An autopsy confirmed significant head trauma. The investigation led officers to a home on Chippendail Drive.

“We had been to this home 3 times prior for domestic related issues but nothing related to the children themselves, but we do have a history of calls to the house between the mother and the father.” said Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman.

A second attack in the UK in less than two weeks left thousands stunned.

The city of London woke up this morning to police on the streets in the wake of the latest terror attack.

At least seven people are dead and 48 others have been taken to the hospital.