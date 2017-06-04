Tar Heels survive second straight elimination game

By and Published:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Datres, Brandon Riley and Tyler Lynn each drove in two runs to help North Carolina beat Florida Gulf Coast 10-1 in an NCAA Tournament elimination game Sunday.

Tyler Baum carried a shutout into the sixth inning for the Tar Heels (49-13), while the offense put together 15 hits. UNC led 3-0 after two innings, then pushed the margin to 5-0 on consecutive RBI singles from Lynn and Zack Gahagan in the fifth inning.

UNC, the No. 2 national seed, has beaten Michigan and FGCU in elimination games since losing to Davidson in its Chapel Hill Regional opener on Friday.

Baum (7-0) earned the win, setting up another matchup with Davidson later Sunday.

Eli Lovell drove in the only run for second-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (43-20), which was playing in its first NCAA Tournament. Garrett Anderson (7-2) took the loss, allowing five runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

