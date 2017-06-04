Tar Heels avoid elimination by dropping Michigan

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Logan Warmoth and Ashton McGee drove in two runs apiece, and North Carolina beat Michigan 8-1 on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

Tyler Lynn finished with three hits for the top-seeded Tar Heels (48-13), the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed. They were playing less than 24 hours after being upset by fourth-seeded Davidson in their opener.

McGee’s two-run single capped a three-run fifth that helped North Carolina overcome an early 1-0 deficit. The Tar Heels added three more in the sixth and two more in the seventh, with Cody Roberts doubling home their final two runs.

Luca Dalatri (7-3) struck out six and allowed five hits in seven innings for North Carolina.

Drew Lugbauer hit a solo homer for the third-seeded Wolverines (42-17). Michael Hendrickson (6-3) allowed four runs in five innings for Michigan.

