Saturday night shooting in Goldsboro sends one man to the hospital.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one person the hospital.

Goldsboro Police tell 9 On Your Side it happened just after 10 o’clock on the 900 block of East Elm Street.

When officers arrived to investigate they learned the victim, Tyshawn Gardenr, had been shot. Police say someone drove Gardner to the hospital in a private car.

Police say Garner suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to Wayne County Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.

 

