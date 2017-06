COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – A Saturday afternoon fire leaves a family without a home in Tyrrell County.

Several emergency crews were called out to a structure fire just after 2:15p.m. Saturday.

It happened on the 9500 block of Newlands Road.

When crews arrived flames could be seen coming from the home. The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office says the home is a total loss.

The Red Cross was called in to assist.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.