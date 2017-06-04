Hardy hosts first youth football camp at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Current Atlanta Falcon wide receiver and former ECU Pirate, Justin Hardy, returned to Greenville on Saturday to host his first youth football camp for 200 kids in Eastern North Carolina.

The camp was free for the campers, however limited to the first 200 kids to register. The day included football, Justin Hardy t-shirts and pizza. After the camp kids and fans got to chat with Hardy, take pictures and get autographs.

Hardy said throwing a camp like this is important to try to give kids some of the same opportunities he got while growing up in the East.

“Growing up, I used to get guys to throw camps and just being out there and listening, being a sponge kind of helped me to where I am at,” said Hardy. “You know, just getting a chance, like I said to get back to Eastern North Carolina where I grew up at, where I played at, seeing the kids that supported me along my way, there parents bringing them out, you know it’s great to be back.”