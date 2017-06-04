Hardy hosts first youth football camp at ECU

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Current Atlanta Falcon wide receiver and former ECU Pirate, Justin Hardy, returned to Greenville on Saturday to host his first youth football camp for 200 kids in Eastern North Carolina.

The camp was free for the campers, however limited to the first 200 kids to register. The day included football, Justin Hardy t-shirts and pizza. After the camp kids and fans got to chat with Hardy, take pictures and get autographs.

Hardy said throwing a camp like this is important to try to give kids some of the same opportunities he got while growing up in the East.

“Growing up, I used to get guys to throw camps and just being out there and listening, being a sponge kind of helped me to where I am at,” said Hardy. “You know, just getting a chance, like I said to get back to Eastern North Carolina where I grew up at, where I played at, seeing the kids that supported me along my way, there parents bringing them out, you know it’s great to be back.”

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s