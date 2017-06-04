Former NC gov urges GOP to pass new law requiring voter ID

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is urging state lawmakers to pass a new voter ID law because he said he knows “a lot of noncitizens” voted last fall.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2qNPqOF ) McCrory urged GOP legislators Saturday at the state Republican Party convention to pass a law limited to requiring voters to show identification.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month ruled against reinstating North Carolina’s voter ID law, which also changed ballot registration and early voting requirements.

The State Board of Elections found 41 noncitizens cast ballots last year. They were legal residents who were registered to vote, meaning an ID requirement likely wouldn’t have stopped them.

McCrory also criticized Gov. Roy Cooper’s lawsuits challenging new laws by Republican legislators curbing the governor’s power.

