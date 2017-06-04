First Alert Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains very quiet

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.  Click on the video for details.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
80%
7pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
80%
8pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
50%
12am
Tue
74° F
precip:
40%
1am
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains very quiet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s