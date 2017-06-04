First Alert Forecast: Turning stormy again this week

SUMMARY: High pressure breaks down today, opening the door for the next cold front Monday into Tuesday. A few strong storms are possible Monday afternoon so a First Alert Weather Day will be in effect. Details:

TODAY: Sunshine and clouds. Warm and a little more humid with scattered storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. Lows will be in the 60’s & 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and some sun with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front will keep storms in the forecast through Tuesday. An upper level low will keep things unsettled with cooler weather and a few showers Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season is now officially underway. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

