First Alert Forecast: Turning stormy again this week

SUMMARY: High pressure breaks down today, opening the door for the next cold front Monday into Tuesday. A few strong storms are possible Monday afternoon so a First Alert Weather Day will be in effect. Details:

TODAY: Sunshine and clouds. Warm and a little more humid with scattered storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. Lows will be in the 60’s & 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and some sun with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 80’s.



A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front will keep storms in the forecast through Tuesday. An upper level low will keep things unsettled with cooler weather and a few showers Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season is now officially underway. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 60% 81 ° F precip: 80% 81 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 80% 78 ° F precip: 70% 77 ° F precip: 70% 74 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast