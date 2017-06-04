Black Bear Festival in Plymouth brings education and fun

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Black Bear Festival in Plymouth wrapped up Sunday night.

The festival, in its third year, brings education on the eastern North Carolina native black bear.

Along with education, the festival has a fun side, bringing live bears, music, games, and helicopter rides.

Event organizers say this event is not only for a good time, but it helps bring attention to Plymouth.

“This isn’t just about educating people about bears and not just about having fun, but this is an old paper mill town, that has fallen on harder times,” said Tom Harrison, event coordinator for the festival. “It’s still here and running, but it has about 10% of the employment it used to have.”

Organizers said the event brought in tens of thousands of people and they hope to expand that number next year.