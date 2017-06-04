Aces win program’s first baseball state title

By Published:

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) – The John A. Holmes (Edenton) Aces earned the program’s first ever baseball state championship as they defeated R-S Central 7-2 in the 2A State Championship Series.

The Aces were led by senior pitcher Mathew Benfield who threw a complete game giving up just two runs on four hits. At the plate the Aces jumped on the board early as Luke Hoggard delivered a shot to left field that scored Ben Ward to get Edenton on the board.

A bit of luck came the Aces way in the third when Harrison Powell grounded to short for what appeared to be an inning-ending double play but the throw got away and allowed two runs to come in to score to put Edenton up 3-1.

From there the Aces would not look back. Dylan Patrick, the game one winning pitcher, was named the series MVP.

