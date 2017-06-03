Wilson County deputies investigate early morning homicide

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilson County deputies are investigating a homicide, officials said Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, authorities were seen near an Evansdale Road home, which was surrounded by yellow crime-scene tape.

CBS North Carolina has contacted the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for more information, but authorities have not released any further details regarding the homicide investigation.

The Nash County Emergency Center, however, tells CBS North Carolina local authorities are on the lookout for a suspect in a double homicide from Wilson County.

Officials in Nash County could not confirm whether their search is linked to the incident being investigating on Evansdale Road.

*WNCN contributed to this article.