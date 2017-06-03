Volunteers clean up River Park North as a part of National Trail Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group of volunteers headed to clean up a local park Saturday morning as a part of National Trails Day.

Several people helped clean out areas of river park north in Greenville early Saturday morning.

Projects included removing debris, trash, and invasions from along the trails.

River Park North park coordinator Christopher Horrigan said it is important to keep the trails clean and trees trimmed.

“The trail edges, they grow really dense. You lose your visuals your aesthetics. You can’t see the water; you can’t access the edge of the water and enjoy it. We can’t get down there to remove trash that we might see as well,” said Horrigan.

This is not the only time they have trail clean ups.

They hold other volunteer events throughout the year in the summer fall and spring.