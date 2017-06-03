North Carolina delegates choose Rep. Hayes to lead state GOP

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans have chosen former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes to keep leading the state party.

State executive director Dallas Woodhouse said GOP convention delegates voted to retain Hayes, who took over the chairman’s job in May 2016. Lee County Republican Party Chairman Jim Womack also ran for the two-year post.

This weekend’s North Carolina Republican Party convention at the Wilmington Convention Center also featured planned speeches by presidential adviser KellyAnne Conway and Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric. Conway is the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign. Lara Trump grew up in Wrightsville Beach and graduated from N.C. State University.