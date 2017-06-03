Free health and wellness fair focuses on educating community

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville church is hoping to improve the well-being of the community by providing free services and resources focused on areas of need. Saturday, Greater Life Community Church focused its event on health and wellness, hosting a free fair at the rec center off Nash Street.

Exhibits at the event focus on nutrition, preventative measures that can be taken, and speakers addressing issues before they become emergencies.

“It’s important because we recognize that some people do not have transportation so they can’t get out and reach some of these services,” says Kim Cox with Greater Life Community Church. “Our goal at Greater Life is to bring the services to them.”

Vidant Health, Pitt County, and other agencies were on hand to educate the community. Greater Life plans to host another free event in August focused on back to school preparation.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s