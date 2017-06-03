Free health and wellness fair focuses on educating community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville church is hoping to improve the well-being of the community by providing free services and resources focused on areas of need. Saturday, Greater Life Community Church focused its event on health and wellness, hosting a free fair at the rec center off Nash Street.

Exhibits at the event focus on nutrition, preventative measures that can be taken, and speakers addressing issues before they become emergencies.

“It’s important because we recognize that some people do not have transportation so they can’t get out and reach some of these services,” says Kim Cox with Greater Life Community Church. “Our goal at Greater Life is to bring the services to them.”

Vidant Health, Pitt County, and other agencies were on hand to educate the community. Greater Life plans to host another free event in August focused on back to school preparation.