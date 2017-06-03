First Alert Tropical Update: Hurricane formation unlikely this week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  We continue to monitor thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico, but tropical storm formation is unlikely for now.  Click on the video for details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
8am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
80%
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
