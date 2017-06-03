First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather for the weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control through the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine and a few typical pop-up afternoon storms. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and summer-like with a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a storm early then patchy fog late. Lows will be in the 60’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with slight chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will again be in the 80’s.



A LOOK AHEAD: A better chance for widespread showers and storms Monday into Tuesday as a cold front moves in. Cooler weather settles in behind the front for the middle and end of next week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season is now officially underway. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 67 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 10% 86 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 10% 88 ° F precip: 10% 86 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast