First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather for the weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control through the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine and a few typical pop-up afternoon storms. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and summer-like with a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 80’s.

 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a storm early then patchy fog late. Lows will be in the 60’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

 

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with slight chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will again be in the 80’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: A better chance for widespread showers and storms Monday into Tuesday as a cold front moves in. Cooler weather settles in behind the front for the middle and end of next week.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season is now officially underway. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
82° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
82° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
