Congressman Walter B. Jones addresses the state of Washington and what that means for ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On any given Saturday, you will likely find 3rd District Congressman Walter B. Jones at home in Pitt County. On this day, he was putting in some overtime in Greenville.

“I’ve been in office since 1995,” says Jones. “We had what was called ‘The Contract with America’.”

Representative Jones continues to put in the work, living up to that deal with the United States. He has served under the Clinton, W. Bush, Obama, and Trump Administrations.

“In the 20 years I’ve been in office, I just don’t remember a period of time of such chaos,” explains Jones.

He is not blaming all the dysfunction on the President.

“It just seems like we can’t get started,” says Jones. “Obviously we have a constitutional duty and a responsibility to try to work together. Sometimes I just get disappointed that we just seem to be upside down.”

With a continual focus on President Trump, Jones says he would like more of a say when it comes to what is decided for the country and its people.

“I would want to see a president taken to lead and wanting Congress to be more of a partner in final decisions because we represent the people,” explains Jones.

He continues to cross party lines.

“There are many times that my party is right but there are many times that my party is not right,” Jones says.

For him, it comes down to what is right which takes him back to a time when he thinks he made the wrong choice.

“I will go to my grave regretting that I gave George Bush the authority to go into Iraq,” explains Jones. “I had the concerns at the time but I was not strong enough to vote my conscience. I think it was kind of the evolution to where I am today.”

Standing firm in his beliefs and listening closely to the people of his District, Jones hopes to continue to serve the people of Eastern North Carolina.

“All and all, if I can’t do what I think is right for the people, then I probably shouldn’t be there,” says Jones.