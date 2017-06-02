Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hoping to crack down on gang violence

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Local law enforcement hopes to cut down on gang activity in Pitt County.

Gang violence is nothing new for Pitt County.

The sheriff, Neil Elks, said they want to focus more resources on combating the growing issue.

Patrol deputies say those crimes are no longer limited to the small communities within city limits, but instead are active throughout the county.

He requested adding two gang investigators to the force who will help track and bring a stop to the crimes.

Although many incidents happen within the gangs themselves Elks said this will benefit of the whole community.

“The innocent people and children you know anywhere in Greenville you look someone riding a bicycle or someone walking the streets. So it is very dangerous and that’s our concern is too the community safe,” said Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks

The sheriff is also asking for an intelligence officer to work in the detention center.

The officer would monitor gang activity among inmates.

A public hearing on the county’s proposed budget happens next Tuesday.