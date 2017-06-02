North Topsail Beach adds plastic bag containers for trash collection

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County has added BlueTubes to four public beach accesses at North Topsail Beach.

Each blue container holds plastic bags beachgoers can take and use to collect trash before throwing it away in a trash can.

Visitors with empty plastic bags can put them in the BlueTube for reuse.

The BlueTubes were installed through a partnership between Onslow County Solid Waste, Keep Onslow Beautiful, and Onslow County Parks and Recreation.

The locations are:

Beach Access One- 1759 New River Inlet Rd.
Beach Access Two- 2950 Island Drive,
Beach Access Three- St. Regis Hotel,
Beach Access Four- 484 New River Inlet Rd.,

A total of 10 BlueTubes will be installed over the next few week with several more added to the beach accesses and at Onslow County Parks.

