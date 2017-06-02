Motorcycle safety month begins

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Department of Transportation is focusing on motorcycle safety in June and hopes drivers will too.

At Hometown Harley Davidson in Winterville, the staff encourages motorcycle drivers to look out for themselves and to dress appropriately while riding to avoid injuries.

The bright clothing and thick materials also help in case of a crash, which they hope to avoid but need help from drivers to prevent those accidents.

“Look for those (motorcycle) lights,” said Chris Riley, Hometown Harley’s general manager. “Look twice before you make that turn. Just keep everybody safe.”

Motorcycle safety courses are held at Pitt Community College on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Staff at Hometown say these courses are extremely helpful to all riders to help perfect skills.

