Hobucken man accused of stealing batteries, other boating supplies

WNCT Staff Published:

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Hobucken man is accused of stealing batteries and other boating supplies from boats in the Goose Creek Island Community of Pamlico County.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office received 13 reports about the thefts. An investigation and interviews led to the arrest of 45-year-old Troy R. Godwin. He’s charged with 13 counts of larceny and 1 count of Breaking or Entering. He was placed under a $35,000 secured bond.

Investigators recovered approximately 20 batteries during their investigation.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office believes there might be additional victims and ask that community members check their boats and other outdoor equipment.

Godwin will have a first appearance in Pamlico County District Court Friday.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s