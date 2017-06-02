Hobucken man accused of stealing batteries, other boating supplies

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Hobucken man is accused of stealing batteries and other boating supplies from boats in the Goose Creek Island Community of Pamlico County.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office received 13 reports about the thefts. An investigation and interviews led to the arrest of 45-year-old Troy R. Godwin. He’s charged with 13 counts of larceny and 1 count of Breaking or Entering. He was placed under a $35,000 secured bond.

Investigators recovered approximately 20 batteries during their investigation.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office believes there might be additional victims and ask that community members check their boats and other outdoor equipment.

Godwin will have a first appearance in Pamlico County District Court Friday.