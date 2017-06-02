Greenville police release Women of GPD recruitment video

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new recruitment video released by the Greenville Police Department is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Greenville police are searching for new recruits, and their first video is geared towards women.

Officer Alison Blackmon is one of the women featured in the video.

“This is actually something I’ve never seen before,” said Blackmon. “You see a lot of promo videos for police departments. This is the first one I’ve ever seen that focuses on the women.”

She hopes the community rallies around the project and that young girls are inspired to consider law enforcement.

“You can grow up and be anything you want to be,” said Blackmon. “Don’t let anyone tell you any different. We are just as awesome and just as strong as the men are. We can do anything that they can do.”

Officer Caroline Lanphier says the duty to protect and serve is in her blood.

“My whole family is in law enforcement basically, but I’m the first female,” said Lanphier.

She hopes women are empowered by what they see and driven to take action.

“I hope that people watch it and really enjoy it and say, ‘Hey! I want to go, and I want to apply, be a part of something great,’” Lanphier said.

Recruiting officers like Christopher Burack agree and are targeting their efforts on a younger generation of male and female recruits.

“You kind of have to adapt to the younger generations coming in,” said Burack. “Through social media, videos, just trying to make little changes. Small things. As society progresses, we have to progress.”

There are currently 25 female officers serving on the Greenville Police Department force.

Last year, an entire class of sworn in officers was female.