GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Greenville police say a man was stabbed multiple times Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 1800 Block of Kennedy Circle around 4:00 p.m.

Police Spokeswoman Kristen Hunter says the man was stabbed in the back and the leg at his own house.

The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

No one is in custody yet in connection with the stabbing, yet police believe the suspect knew the victim.