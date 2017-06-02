Greenville Fire and Rescue holds car seat safety checks

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –  The Greenville fire and rescue team is partnering with Vidant to help secure child passenger seats

75 percent of car seats are not used correctly.

Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death in children, and a properly installed car seat can dramatically reduce injury for kids in a crash.

Fire rescue chief Eric Griffin said many times parents come in just for information.

“I think a lot of times they just want to make sure they have the right seat for the child based upon their age and weight and then also making sure they have that reassurance that they have the seat in there properly,” said Griffin.

Greenville Fire Rescue provides free car safety checks starting at 9:30 every Friday at station 1.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s