Greenville Fire and Rescue holds car seat safety checks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville fire and rescue team is partnering with Vidant to help secure child passenger seats

75 percent of car seats are not used correctly.

Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death in children, and a properly installed car seat can dramatically reduce injury for kids in a crash.

Fire rescue chief Eric Griffin said many times parents come in just for information.

“I think a lot of times they just want to make sure they have the right seat for the child based upon their age and weight and then also making sure they have that reassurance that they have the seat in there properly,” said Griffin.

Greenville Fire Rescue provides free car safety checks starting at 9:30 every Friday at station 1.