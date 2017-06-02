First Alert Forecast: Summer-like pattern returns

SUMMARY: A stubborn cold front has finally departed our area. As a result, a more typical summer-like pattern returns. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s and a 20% chance of a sea breeze driven shower or storm. Winds should stay light.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear tonight and winds are light. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a shower or storm with highs in the 80’s.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season is now officially underway. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 10% 86 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast