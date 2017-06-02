First Alert Forecast: Summer-like pattern returns

SUMMARY: A stubborn cold front has finally departed our area. As a result, a more typical summer-like pattern returns. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s and a 20% chance of a sea breeze driven shower or storm. Winds should stay light.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear tonight and winds are light. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a shower or storm with highs in the 80’s.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season is now officially underway. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

