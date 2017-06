Zebulon (WNCT) – John Holmes High School managed just a pair of hits but that was good enough to beat R-S Central, 3-1 in game one of the 2A state championship series Friday night.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 2pm at Five County Stadium. A third game, if needed, would be held later on Saturday.

The Aces squeezed home a run in the fifth to extend their lead.