Deputies say Greenville woman hit 8-year-old with car, fired shots in air

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Greenville woman they said knocked an eight-year-old off her bike with her car.

Precious Jewel Applewhite has been charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury, and she is also facing three other charges including possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies said it started as a dispute between Applewhite and a neighbor.

Applewhite, deputies said, then drove her car through the neighbor’s yard, knocking the eight-year-old off her bike.

The child has some back injuries, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Applewhite then pulled around the back of the house and fired shots in the air.

Applewhite was being held at the Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of $53,000 bail.

She was in court Friday morning.