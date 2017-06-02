Deputies: Greenville man arrested after stealing camper

STOKES, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man who the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said ran a car off the road before stealing a camper trailer in the Stokes area a few weeks later has been arrested.

Raymond Summerlin II was arrested Thursday and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and assault with a deadly weapon.

Before the camper was stolen, deputies said Summerlin was driving around the area when residents who saw him followed him. He then ran their car off the road into a ditch, deputies said.

The car was run off the road in January, and the camper was stolen in February.

Interviews with witnesses led to the recovery of the camper in Beaufort County and Summerlin’s arrest.

Summerlin is being held at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $25,000 bail.