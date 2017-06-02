Coast Guard: Injured sailor medevaced near Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – An injured sailor was medevaced by the Coast Guard Thursday.

Watchstanders in Wilmington got the report that a man alone aboard his sailboat had fallen and hurt his shoulder at around 4:15 p.m.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water (SPC-SW) crew launched to assist a short time later from Station Fort Macon. The crew arrived on scene with the injured man on the east side of Brandt’s Island just before 4:30. The crew took the man aboard, transported him to Portside Marina, and placed him in the care of awaiting Morehead City Fire EMS. He was taken to Careret General Hospital in Morehead City.

“We are always ready to assist mariners in need,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Ortiz, coxswain. “We were glad to work with our partners, Morehead City Fire EMS, to get this man to the medical care he needed as quickly as possible.”

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Fort Macon also responded.

The man is making plans to retrieve his sailboat.