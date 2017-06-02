Change of command held aboard Camp Lejeune

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A formal change of command ceremony was held at Camp Lejeune Friday morning.

Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley relinquished command of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to Col. Michael Scalise, who has been serving as deputy commander since October of 2016.

Weidley, who has been in command since July 29, 2015, will assume command of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing at Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan later in the summer.

In a news release, Weidley said:

“Being able to work alongside some really great Marines, sailors and civilian Marines has been the highlight of my tour here. Despite being undermanned and under-resourced, they have delivered every day on our promise to take care of our tenant commands, making sure they can get out the door into harm’s way with all the training and preparation they need to be successful while at the same time taking care of their families so they don’t have to worry about them. The flexibility and ongoing support of the staff at overcoming challenges and issues all over the command is phenomenal and I want to sincerely thank them for their dedication as well as the community for its unwavering support of our Marines and their mission.”

