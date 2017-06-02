New Bern police identify 3 shot, one fatally, in weekend shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Ben police have identified one person who was killed and two others who were injured in a weekend shooting.

Katrell Jones, 22, was killed in the shooting. D’nadre Curmon, 22, and Beonka Smith, 24, both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning.

New Bern police officers said they noticed a commotion in a parking lot on the 3200 block of Neuse Boulevard around 2 a.m. and after investigating further found a shooting has occured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department of Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.