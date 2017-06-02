Boat explodes, catches fire at North Carolina beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A boat exploded at a dock on the North Carolina coast, and an official says medical evacuation helicopters have been sent to the scene.

Local media outlets report the explosion occurred Friday at the Ocean Isle Fishing Center at Ocean Isle Beach, which is 175 miles (281.62 kilometers) south of Raleigh.

Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner said emergency crews were called around 4 p.m. He said the boat was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Garner said there are injuries, but he doesn’t know how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries. He said firefighters brought the fire under control around 5 p.m., and were working to limit the environmental impact, such as the spread of leaking fuel in the water.